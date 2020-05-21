Pima women's soccer inks 3-time state champion keeper Amparano

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College women’s soccer program signed Salpointe Catholic High School goalkeeper Angelina Amparano to its 2020 recruiting class back in January.

Amparano helped the Lancers earned three straight 4A State Championships (2017, 2018, 2019).

The Lancers went 15-3-4 this season but fell in the 4A State Semifinals. Amparano finished with 34 saves, 10 shutouts and only surrendered four goals. She was selected Keeper of the Tournament for the Brandon Bean Classic.

“After watching her help her team win in three straight penalty kick shootouts, I knew she was the right keeper to add to our roster,” Pima women’s soccer coach Kendra Veliz said. “She seemed to have ‘nerves of steel’ which is a great quality to have in a keeper.”

As a junior, Amparano logged 1,208 minutes at the net in 19 games. She finished with 21 saves.

2020 Aztecs Women’s Soccer Recruiting Class

Angelina Amparano, GK – Salpointe Catholic HS

Riley Bonner, D/MID – Cienega HS

Emily Valenzuela, D – Salpointe Catholic HS

Nayeli Vidal, MID – Sahuaro HS

