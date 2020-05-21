2-time state champion Gonzales signs with Aztec softball

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College softball program added a highly touted recruit to its 2020 class.

The Aztecs signed two-time state champion Kayla Gonzales, a slapper/outfielder from Salpointe High School back in November.

Gonzales batted .321 in 16 games this season before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Player’s Quote: “I knew Pima softball was for me because the second I stepped on campus everyone was really welcoming and it truly felt like they wanted me there,” Gonzales said. “My heart felt like it was at home. It was an easy decision. I am so excited to be with all the girls and staff soon.”

Gonzales batted .245 with 12 hits, 11 runs scored and seven RBIs in her junior year. She had a .351 on-base percentage and a .789 fielding percentage.

Coach’s Quote: “I expect Kayla to come in and make an impact immediately. She is a spark plug and has the ability to cause havoc on defense with her speed and short-game skill sets,” Pima softball coach Rebekah Quiroz said. “She does a great job covering a lot of ground in the outfield and leads by example.

“With the graduation of our stellar lead-off hitter and centerfielder Amaya Turner (signed with Adams State University), it was imperative to find a replacement in that role. She has some big shoes to fill but I am confident Kayla will make a name for herself at the next level. Kayla will be a great addition to our short game along with returning players Giselle Munoz and Briana Rodriguez.

“She plays on a very well respected competitive club organization and a very good high school program led by former Arizona Softball Wildcat Amy Rocha. Kayla comes from a great family with a strong support system, so I am confident this transition will be a great one for her.”

2020 Aztecs Softball Recruiting Class

Kayla Gonzales, Slapper/OF – Salpointe Catholic HS

Desiree Martinez, INF/UTL – Canyon del Oro HS

Kelli Samorano, C/UTL – Tucson Magnet HS

Andrica Gomez, RHP/C/INF – Loving HS, NM

Lorisa Martinez, LHP/INF – Loving HS, NM

Angela “Mo” Montes, RHP/INF – Cibola HS, NM

- 30 -