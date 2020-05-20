Pima women's basketball adds transfer, Tanque Verde HS product Nikya Orange

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team added more strength in the frontcourt to its 2020-21 team.

The Aztecs signed Nikya Orange, a 5-11 forward from Tanque Verde High School.

Orange played her freshman season of collegiate ball at Cochise College. She played and started in all 31 games for the Apaches and averaged 6.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and shot 50.6 percent from the field. Her season-high was 14 points scored on Nov. 1 against Palo Verde College and against Mesa Community College on Dec. 11

“Nikya will bring us size and strength in the paint and add to our depth,” Pima women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus said. “She’s a local product that we are happy to welcome back home. A great student and teammate to boot.”

She averaged 16.0 points and 13.0 rebounds in her final two years playing with the Hawks.

Aztecs women’s basketball 2020 incoming class

Angel Addleman, Guard (Palo Verde HS)

Jaslyn Booker, Forward (Buena HS)

Luisa Chavez, Guard (Rio Rico HS)

Mariah Clark, Forward (Pueblo HS)

Lydia Griffith, Guard (Buena HS)

Nikya Orange, Forward (Tanque Verde HS, transfer from Cochise College)

Kaycee Jo Kimball, Guard (American Leadership Academy)

Victoria Malaki, Forward (Dobson HS)

