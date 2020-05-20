Mesa Mountain View standout jumper/sprinter commits to Pima track & field

Posted May 20, 2020, 3:13 pm
The Pima Community College track & field team is bringing in another standout jumper and sprinter as Gabriel Binion (Mesa Mountain View HS) committed to the track & field squad.
Binion set new personal-records in the triple jump with a leap of 47-feet, 3-inches, the 100 meters with a time of 11.42 seconds and the 400 meters at 49.04.
“Gabe is a phenomenal addition to our sprinting and jumper core,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “He was going to have a phenomenal senior year. He will add to the legacy of strong jump groups over the last 12 years. He will also add to our great core of sprinters.”
In his junior year, Binion set personal-bests in the high jump with a 6-0 mark and also in the long jump at 21-8.25.
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Gabriel Binion (Jumper/Sprinter) – Mesa Mountain View HS
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
