Mesa Mountain View standout jumper/sprinter commits to Pima track & field

The Pima Community College track & field team is bringing in another standout jumper and sprinter as Gabriel Binion (Mesa Mountain View HS) committed to the track & field squad.

Binion set new personal-records in the triple jump with a leap of 47-feet, 3-inches, the 100 meters with a time of 11.42 seconds and the 400 meters at 49.04.

“Gabe is a phenomenal addition to our sprinting and jumper core,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “He was going to have a phenomenal senior year. He will add to the legacy of strong jump groups over the last 12 years. He will also add to our great core of sprinters.”

In his junior year, Binion set personal-bests in the high jump with a 6-0 mark and also in the long jump at 21-8.25.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Gabriel Binion (Jumper/Sprinter) – Mesa Mountain View HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

