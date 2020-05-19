Pima track signs Eastern N.M. transfer, Tucson High sprinter Wilmore

Posted May 19, 2020, 3:35 pm
The Pima Community College track & field program gained more experience on its sprint team as it signed Dejanae Wilmore (Tucson Magnet HS).
Wilmore competed for Eastern New Mexico University this season as she set two personal-records during the Indoor season for the Greyhounds. She ran a 60 meter race in 8.05 seconds and finished a 200 meter race with a time of 27.19.
•As a junior with the Badgers, Wilmore claimed three PR times in the 400 meter (1:06.61), 100 meter hurdles (20.61) and the 300 meter hurdles (47.68).
“Dejanae is a highly touted sprinter out of Tucson High and she’s a four-year superstar that’s going to add a lot of depth to our women’s sprints team,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said.
Wilmore has outdoor season personal-bests of 12.49 in the 100 meters and 25.62 in the 200 meters set in 2016.
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
