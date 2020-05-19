Pima track signs Eastern N.M. transfer, Tucson High sprinter Wilmore

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program gained more experience on its sprint team as it signed Dejanae Wilmore (Tucson Magnet HS).

Wilmore competed for Eastern New Mexico University this season as she set two personal-records during the Indoor season for the Greyhounds. She ran a 60 meter race in 8.05 seconds and finished a 200 meter race with a time of 27.19.

•As a junior with the Badgers, Wilmore claimed three PR times in the 400 meter (1:06.61), 100 meter hurdles (20.61) and the 300 meter hurdles (47.68).

“Dejanae is a highly touted sprinter out of Tucson High and she’s a four-year superstar that’s going to add a lot of depth to our women’s sprints team,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said.

Wilmore has outdoor season personal-bests of 12.49 in the 100 meters and 25.62 in the 200 meters set in 2016.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Dejanae Wilmore (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

