 Pima track & field field inks Sahuaro HS sprinter/jumper Montgomery
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field program added another Southern Arizona multi-event athlete to its 2020 recruiting class.

Kira Montgomery, a sprinter and jumper from Sahuaro High School, will stay in town as she signed with the Aztecs.

In her junior season, Montgomery set a personal-best in the 100 meters with a time of 12.76 seconds. She also set a new PR in the long jump at 16-feet, 5-inches.

“Kira will be a great addition to our team. She will be helping us and adding huge depth to our sprints and jump core,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said.

Montgomery has a PR in the 200 meters set at 26.76 seconds.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

  • Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
  • Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
  • Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
  • Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
  • Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

  • Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  • Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
  • Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS
  • Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
  • Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS 
  • Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  • Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
  • Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
  • Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
  • Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
- 30 -
Photo courtesy of Kira Montgomery

Sprinter and jumper Kira Montgomery (Sahuaro HS) signed her letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs track & field team. She set PRs in the 100 meters (12.76) and the long jump (16-feet, 5-inches) as a junior in 2019.

