Pima track & field field inks Sahuaro HS sprinter/jumper Montgomery

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program added another Southern Arizona multi-event athlete to its 2020 recruiting class.

Kira Montgomery, a sprinter and jumper from Sahuaro High School, will stay in town as she signed with the Aztecs.

In her junior season, Montgomery set a personal-best in the 100 meters with a time of 12.76 seconds. She also set a new PR in the long jump at 16-feet, 5-inches.

“Kira will be a great addition to our team. She will be helping us and adding huge depth to our sprints and jump core,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said.

Montgomery has a PR in the 200 meters set at 26.76 seconds.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Kira Montgomery (Sprinter/Jumper) – Sahuaro HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

- 30 -