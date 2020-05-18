Pima men's basketball gets commitment from Washington guard Sullivan

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball program added Dylan Sullivan, a 6-5 guard, from Walla Walla High School in Washington to its 2020 recruiting class.

Sullivan transferred from Concordia University where he played in 11 games this season for the Cavaliers.

He was a four-year varsity player in high school averaging 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for his career with the Blue Devils.

“He is very versatile and athletic. He can play numerous positions,” Pima men’s basketball head coach Brian Peabody said. “He played at Concordia last season, so we are getting a player with experience.”

Note: Pima men’s basketball recruit Byron Brown (Sahuarita HS) will now attend the United States Air Force Academy.

2020 Aztecs Men’s Basketball 2020 Recruiting Class

Jordan Gainey, 6-4 Wing – (Salpointe Catholic HS)

Kolby Lathrop, 6-5 Forward – (Ironwood Ridge HS)

Khalid Whitaker, 5-10 Guard – (Flowing Wells HS)

Quinn Atazhoon, 6-4 Guard/Forward – (Gallup HS, NM)

Cooper Burbank, 6-3 Guard – (Chinle HS)

Luke Grawer, 6-0 Guard – (Pinnacle HS)

Jalen Johnson, 6-8 Forward – (Bella Vista Prep)

Pierce Sterling, 6-2 Guard – (Notre Dame HS/Veritas Prep)

Chris Lee, 6-2 Guard – (Ketchikan HS, Alaska)

Dylan Sullivan, 6-5 Guard – (Walla Walla HS, Washington)

- 30 -