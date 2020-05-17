 Pima women's soccer player Bartz signs to Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College women’s soccer player Patience Bartz (Mountain View HS) will move on to continue her education and collegiate career at the four-year university level.

Bartz, a defender and midfielder, signed to play at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school in Waxahachie, TX. The Lions play in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

“I have chosen this school because it will allow me to grow as a player as well as grow in my faith,” Bartz said. “I was also able to connect really well with the team and coaches. There are many opportunities for me at SAGU and I look forward to this next chapter in Texas.”

Bartz played in 18 games for her career at Pima and made five starts in the backfield. She helped the Aztecs reach back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA Region I, Division I playoffs.

“My experience at Pima gave me the opportunity to stay close to home while being a student and continue playing soccer,” Bartz said. “Pima has helped me grow as a player with the help from my coaches and teammates.”

Bartz was named NJCAA All-Academic Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA) in her freshman year.

Bartz’s sister Hannah competed on the Aztecs track & field team from 2015-2017.

- 30 -
Click image to enlarge

courtesy Patience Bartz

Aztecs women's soccer player Patience Bartz (Mountain View HS) signed her letter of intent to play at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school in Waxahachie, TX. She earned NJCAA All-Academic Second Team honors as a freshman.

