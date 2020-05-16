Pima track & field adds Copper Canyon HS jumper/sprinter Miles to 2020 recruits

Posted May 16, 2020, 3:56 pm
The Pima Community College track & field program added more potential to multiple events as it signed Cydaisia Miles from Copper Canyon High School in Glendale, Ariz.
Miles earned two personal-records this season before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. She set a PR in the long jump with a mark of 17-feet, 9-inches and also in the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches. Miles has a personal-best in the triple jump; which she set at 36-feet, 9-inches in her junior year.
“Cydaisia is a phenomenal recruit out of Copper Canyon High School. She was about to have a phenomenal senior year prior to COVID-19,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Cydaisia will add national caliber jumping ability to our women’s jump program. We are very blessed to have her.”
Miles set five personal-records in sprinting events in 2018: the 60 meters (8.87 seconds), 150 meters (22.29), 200 meters (29.84), 300 meters (48.52), 300 meter hurdles (48.75) and the 400 meters (1:08.90).
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
