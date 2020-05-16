Pima track & field adds Copper Canyon HS jumper/sprinter Miles to 2020 recruits

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program added more potential to multiple events as it signed Cydaisia Miles from Copper Canyon High School in Glendale, Ariz.

Miles earned two personal-records this season before it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. She set a PR in the long jump with a mark of 17-feet, 9-inches and also in the high jump at 5-feet, 2-inches. Miles has a personal-best in the triple jump; which she set at 36-feet, 9-inches in her junior year.

“Cydaisia is a phenomenal recruit out of Copper Canyon High School. She was about to have a phenomenal senior year prior to COVID-19,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Cydaisia will add national caliber jumping ability to our women’s jump program. We are very blessed to have her.”

Miles set five personal-records in sprinting events in 2018: the 60 meters (8.87 seconds), 150 meters (22.29), 200 meters (29.84), 300 meters (48.52), 300 meter hurdles (48.75) and the 400 meters (1:08.90).

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Cydaisia Miles (Jumper/Sprinter) – Copper Canyon HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

