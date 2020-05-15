Sunnyside thrower turned distance runner Giron signs to compete for Pima

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College cross country and track & field program signed a Southern Arizona student-athlete to add to its depth on the cross country and distance teams.

Oksana Giron (Sunnyside HS) signed her letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs starting in the fall.

Giron, primarily a thrower, turned to distance running as she set a personal-record this season in the 5,000 meters with a time of 25 minutes, 33.0 seconds; which was a two-second improvement from her PR of 27:55.9 as a junior.

During the shortened track & field season, Giron earned a personal-best in the 1600 meter race with a time of 6:46.07.

“She recently found love in distance running and cross country,” Pima cross country co-head coach and track assistant Mark Bennett said. “She originally was a thrower but seems to have found a place with distance running. She will be a valuable member to the cross country and track teams.”

Giron set PRs in the shot put (22-feet, 8-inches), discus (52-9) and javelin (54-3) in her junior campaign.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

- 30 -