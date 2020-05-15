Sunnyside thrower turned distance runner Giron signs to compete for Pima

Posted May 15, 2020, 9:49 pm
The Pima Community College cross country and track & field program signed a Southern Arizona student-athlete to add to its depth on the cross country and distance teams.
Oksana Giron (Sunnyside HS) signed her letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs starting in the fall.
Giron, primarily a thrower, turned to distance running as she set a personal-record this season in the 5,000 meters with a time of 25 minutes, 33.0 seconds; which was a two-second improvement from her PR of 27:55.9 as a junior.
During the shortened track & field season, Giron earned a personal-best in the 1600 meter race with a time of 6:46.07.
“She recently found love in distance running and cross country,” Pima cross country co-head coach and track assistant Mark Bennett said. “She originally was a thrower but seems to have found a place with distance running. She will be a valuable member to the cross country and track teams.”
Giron set PRs in the shot put (22-feet, 8-inches), discus (52-9) and javelin (54-3) in her junior campaign.
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Oksana Giron (Distance/Cross Country/Thrower) – Sunnyside HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?