 5 Aztec women's soccer players named All-ACCAC and All-Region
Sponsored by

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com!
Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.
SIGN UP NOW »

Sports

5 Aztec women's soccer players named All-ACCAC and All-Region

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Five Pima Community College women’s soccer players were selected to the All-ACCAC Conference and All-Region teams.

Sophomore defensive midfielder Valentina Franco (Tucson Magnet HS) was named first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. The two-year captain played and started in all eight games during the regular season.

Freshman midfielder Alyssa Kopach (Ironwood Ridge HS) was named second team All-ACCAC and second team All-Region I, Division II. She played and started all eight games as she scored a goal and had an assist finishing with three points.

Sophomore forward Emma Franzone (Sahuarita HS) was named All-ACCAC Honorabel Mention and second team All-Region I, Division II. Franzone played all eight games and made seven starts. She scored three goals during the regular season and finished with six points. 

Sophomore midfielder Litycia Espinoza (Sahuarita HS) was also seclected All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and second team All-Region I, Division II. Espinoza played and started in all eight games and had one goal and one assist with three points. 

Sophomore defender Saydee Guzman (Cienega HS) were all selected All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and second team All-Region I, Division II. Guzman played and started all eight games in the backfield. The Aztecs had one shutout victory during the regular season.

The No. 3-seeded Aztecs play tonight at No. 2 Scottsdale Community College in the NJCAA Region I, Division II semifinals. The teams are on the pitch at 7 p.m.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photos by Stephanie Van Latum

Five Aztec women's soccer players were selected to the All-ACCAC and All-Region I, Division II teams. sophomore Valentina Franco (First Team), freshman Alyssa Kopach (2nd Team), sophomores Emma Franzone, Litycia Espinoza and Saydee Guzman (All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and Second team All-Region).

Valentina Franco (Tucson Magnet HS) - 1st Team All-ACCAC and 1st Team All-Region I, Division II

Alyssa Kopach (Ironwood Ridge HS) - 2nd Team All-ACCAC and 2nd Team All-Region I, Division II

Emma Franzone (Sahuarita HS) - All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and 2nd Team All-Region I, Division II

Litycia Espinoza (Sahuarita HS) - All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and 2nd Team All-Region I, Division II

Saydee Guzman (Cienega HS) - All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and 2nd Team All-Region I, Division II

Categories

breaking, sports, soccer, college

Read more about

alyssa kopach, aztecs, emma franzone, litycia espinoza, pcc, saydee guzman, valentina franco

More by Raymond Suarez