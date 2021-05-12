Kim & Cosgrove named ACCAC Player and Coach of the Year; 5 Pima soccer players are All-ACCAC & All-Region

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team produced another stellar regular season and the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference recognized its accomplishments.

Sophomore midfielder Seungeon Kim was named ACCAC Player of the Year, first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. He scored nine goals and had four assists with 22 points as he played and started in all nine games during the regular season.

Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove was named ACCAC Coach of the Year for the seventh time in his career with the Aztecs. He led Pima to an 8-1 record and their fourth straight ACCAC Conference Championship.

Sophomore defender Sam Lossou (Rincon HS) was named first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. He played and started in all nine games and scored one goal. Fellow sophomore defender Hyeonsang Jang was selected second team All-ACCAC and second team All-Region I, Division II. He also played and started in all nine games and finished with three assists.

Lossou and Jang were part of defense that allowed just six goals (0.67 GAA).

Sophomore goalkeeper Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) was named All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and second team All-Region I, Division II. He played and started in eight games and recorded 675 minutes at the net. He finished with 43 saves and led the ACCAC conference with a save percentage of .878. He was second in the conference with a goals-against average of 0.80.

Sophomore forward Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) was named All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and second team All-Region I, Division II. He played and started in eight games and finished with four goals, five assists and 13 points.

The Aztecs play at the West Campus Aztec Soccer Field part of the Chapman auto Sports Complex on Thursday night in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Semifinals against No. 4 seed Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

- 30 -