Pima basketball shooter & All-Academic Gleason signs to Arizona Christian

Pima Community College women’s basketball player Haile Gleason has decided on where to continue her academic and athletic careers.

Gleason, a guard from Kirtland, N.M., signed to play for Arizona Christian University, an NAIA school in Glendale, Ariz. The Firestorm play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

“I really liked how the coaches were devoted to me and my family,” Gleason said. “ACU is literally down the road from my aunt (Marlene Beall) and her family. She came to almost all my games at Pima and knowing she was going to be right there made it feel right for me. She’s a big part of my life so that was the biggest factor.”

Gleason helped the Aztecs capture back-to-back NJCAA Region I, Division II titles. She played all 31 games for the Aztecs as a sophomore averaging 9.2 points per game but in the final six games, averaged 16.3 points and drained 24 3-pointers. She scored a season-high 21 points hitting six 3-pointers against South Mountain on Feb. 15. She played in 32 games as a freshman and averaged 4.3 points per game. Her career-high was 22 points at Glendale on Feb. 26, 2019.

“Pima was the best decision I ever made. I had great coaches and teammates who helped me every step of the way and I couldn’t be more grateful to have experienced it,” Gleason said. “I will miss it so much.”

Gleason was also named NJCAA All-Academic First Team as a freshman with a 4.0 GPA.

She is also joining 2018-19 Aztecs teammate RyLeigh Long, who also signed her letter of intent to play for the Firestorm.

