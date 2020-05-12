Pima track signs Washington sprinter Warren

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program added more speed by bringing in an out-of-state recruit.

Madison Warren, a sprinter from Cheney High School in Washington, signed to begin her collegiate career with the Aztecs track & field team.

Warren earned a personal-record in the 400 meters this season with a time of 1 minute, 03.89 seconds.

“Madison will be a great part of our team. She’ll be a great addition to our women’s 400 meters squad that is rounding out very nicely,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “She has family located in Tucson so she’s happy to be home. She is adding more depth to an already solid team.”

Warren set PRs as a junior in the 100 meters (13.35 seconds) and 200 meters (26.22 seconds).

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington

