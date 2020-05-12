 Pima track signs Washington sprinter Warren
Sports

Pima track signs Washington sprinter Warren

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field program added more speed by bringing in an out-of-state recruit.

Madison Warren, a sprinter from Cheney High School in Washington, signed to begin her collegiate career with the Aztecs track & field team.

Warren earned a personal-record in the 400 meters this season with a time of 1 minute, 03.89 seconds.

“Madison will be a great part of our team. She’ll be a great addition to our women’s 400 meters squad that is rounding out very nicely,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “She has family located in Tucson so she’s happy to be home. She is adding more depth to an already solid team.”

Warren set PRs as a junior in the 100 meters (13.35 seconds) and 200 meters (26.22 seconds).

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

  • Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
  • Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
  • Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
  • Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
  • Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

  • Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  • Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
  • Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS 
  • Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  • Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
  • Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
  • Madison Warren (Sprinter) – Cheney HS, Washington
- 30 -
Photo courtesy of Madison Warren

