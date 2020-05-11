Pima track brings in sprinter/hurdler standout Kimbrough

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program added more speed to its sprinter and hurdlers core.

Jayvon Kimbrough from Youngker High School in Buckeye, Ariz., signed to compete for the Aztecs.

Kimbrough set a personal-best in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.86 seconds as a junior. His personal-record in the 300-meter hurdles is 40.44 which he accomplished in his sophomore year.

“Jayvon Kimbrough is a phenomenal sprinter and hurdler. We are really lucky to have him,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Jayvon is one of the top sprinters/hurdlers in the state. We look for him to be a force at the national and regional championships. Getting a hurdler with the talent of this magnitude is great for our program.”

Kimbrough also has a PR in the high jump at 5-feet, 8-inches.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

