Pima track brings in sprinter/hurdler standout Kimbrough

Posted May 11, 2020, 11:50 am
The Pima Community College track & field program added more speed to its sprinter and hurdlers core.
Jayvon Kimbrough from Youngker High School in Buckeye, Ariz., signed to compete for the Aztecs.
Kimbrough set a personal-best in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.86 seconds as a junior. His personal-record in the 300-meter hurdles is 40.44 which he accomplished in his sophomore year.
“Jayvon Kimbrough is a phenomenal sprinter and hurdler. We are really lucky to have him,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Jayvon is one of the top sprinters/hurdlers in the state. We look for him to be a force at the national and regional championships. Getting a hurdler with the talent of this magnitude is great for our program.”
Kimbrough also has a PR in the high jump at 5-feet, 8-inches.
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Jayvon Kimbrough (Sprinter/Hurdler) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?