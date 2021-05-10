 Pima softball standout Isabella Escobar named All-ACCAC Conference
Pima softball standout Isabella Escobar named All-ACCAC Conference

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College softball player Isabella Escobar received recognition for her play during the 2021 season on Monday.

Escobar, a freshman infielder from Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, NM, was named third team All-ACCAC.

She led the Aztecs with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 18 walks and a .819 slugging percentage. Escobar played in 27 games and had 30 hits in 72 at-bats for a .417 batting average. She also scored 22 runs and had six doubles. She also finished with a .926 fielding percentage.

In the shortened 2020 season, Escobar hit .375 with two homers and 19 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 18 games.

The Aztecs closed out the 2021 season at 10-20 overall.

- 30 -
Photos by Stephanie Van Latum

Aztecs softball freshman infielder Isabella Escobar was selected third team All-ACCAC Conference. She led the Aztecs with seven homers, 30 RBIs, 18 walks and a .819 slugging percentage.

