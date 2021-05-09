FC Tucson draws Madison in home season kickoff

A rough-and-tumble match at Kino North Stadium on Saturday night kicked off FC Tucson’s home season. When the fracas was over, each team secured a point on the table with FC Tucson and Forward Madison FC tied 1 - 1.

“We expected this,” said FC Tucson coach John Galas of the physical play of Madison that resulted in 30 fouls and six yellow cards between the two teams. “It’s their first game and they are going to be up for it. They have been stuck in the midwest cold and excited to play here we knew it was going to be physical.”

“I thought it was a well-reffed game,” he added.

Madison had the better of the offensive possession in the first half, limiting FC Tucson to two shots on goal, both of which were from the new Cestrian signing Deri Corfe. Despite Madison seeming to live rent-free in Tucson’s final third for most of the half, smart defending kept them from having quality shots and keeper Wallis Lapsley was able to clean up the rest. Lapsley recorded four saves in his second start for the team.

Corfe’s threats to the goal paid off in the second half after what should have been a simple play with the Madison keeper rolling the ball out to defender Gustavo Fernandes. Fernandes took a bit too long to get control of the ball and Corfe descended on him like a hawk on a hapless kangaroo rat. He dribbled the ball close to the goal and all it took was a simple shot between the keeper’s legs to put FC Tucson on the board.

Madison responded with a goal from Jake Keegan, who won the league championship with Greenville Triumph last season. Despite being within sniffing distance of the league’s scoring record, it was his first goal against FC Tucson. The goal prompted cheers from the Forward Madison fan contingent, which consisted of two men with flamingo hats sitting high in the eastern bleachers.

The match ended in a 1 - 1 draw, and Corfe was awarded man of the match. FC Tucson will be traveling to Florida to play against Fort Lauderdale CF next Sunday.

