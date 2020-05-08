Pusch Ridge HS runner Corral signs to compete for Pima cross country & track

Posted May 8, 2020, 2:34 pm
The Pima Community College cross country and track & field programs added another piece to its 2020 recruiting class.
Emmanuel Corral (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) signed his letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs.
Corral set two personal-records during the 2019 cross country season as he finished the 3-mile race with a time of 16 minutes, 02.3 seconds. He also set a new personal-best in the 5,000 meter run with a time of 16:52.7.
During the 2020 track & field season, Corral earned a new PR in the 800 meter race at 2:13.53.
“Emmanuel is one of the top distance seniors in the city. He will add strength to our men’s XC team and men’s distance program,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said.
As a junior, corral set PRs in the 1600 meters (4:41.81) and 3200 meters (10:27.79).
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
