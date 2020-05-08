Pusch Ridge HS runner Corral signs to compete for Pima cross country & track

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College cross country and track & field programs added another piece to its 2020 recruiting class.

Emmanuel Corral (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) signed his letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs.

Corral set two personal-records during the 2019 cross country season as he finished the 3-mile race with a time of 16 minutes, 02.3 seconds. He also set a new personal-best in the 5,000 meter run with a time of 16:52.7.

During the 2020 track & field season, Corral earned a new PR in the 800 meter race at 2:13.53.

“Emmanuel is one of the top distance seniors in the city. He will add strength to our men’s XC team and men’s distance program,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said.

As a junior, corral set PRs in the 1600 meters (4:41.81) and 3200 meters (10:27.79).

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Emmanuel Corral (Distance/Cross Country) – Pusch Ridge Christian HS

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

- 30 -