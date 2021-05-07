 Kim & Manzo connection proves crucial as Pima men's soccer shuts out Yavapai
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (8-1) moved a step closer to claiming the ACCAC conference title on Thursday after earning a big win over Yavapai College (7-2-1, 6-2-1) in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.

The No. 2-ranked Aztecs (Division II) defeated the No. 8 ranked Roughriders (Division I) 1-0. Sophomore Seungeon Kim scored with an assist from fellow sophomore Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) to break a scoreless tie in the 84th minute.

The Aztecs had six shots on goal for the game as sophomore Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) finished with four saves.

This was the fourth shutout victory of the season for the Aztecs. They also swept Yavapai College in regular season play as they beat them 4-1 on April 3.

The Aztecs will close out the regular season on Saturday when they play GateWay Community College at the Santos Soccer Complex in Mesa, AZ. The teams are on the pitch starting at 6 p.m.

Sophomore Seungeon Kim scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 84th minute while sophomore Juan Suarez finished with four saves in No. 2 ranked Pima's 1-0 win over No. 8 Yavapai College. The Aztecs are now 8-1 on the season.

(2) Pima CC Aztecs (Division II) 1, (8) Yavapai college Roughriders (Division I) 0

Pima goals: Seungeon Kim (Francisco Manzo) 84th minute.

