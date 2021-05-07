Kim & Manzo connection proves crucial as Pima men's soccer shuts out Yavapai

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (8-1) moved a step closer to claiming the ACCAC conference title on Thursday after earning a big win over Yavapai College (7-2-1, 6-2-1) in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.

The No. 2-ranked Aztecs (Division II) defeated the No. 8 ranked Roughriders (Division I) 1-0. Sophomore Seungeon Kim scored with an assist from fellow sophomore Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) to break a scoreless tie in the 84th minute.

The Aztecs had six shots on goal for the game as sophomore Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) finished with four saves.

This was the fourth shutout victory of the season for the Aztecs. They also swept Yavapai College in regular season play as they beat them 4-1 on April 3.

The Aztecs will close out the regular season on Saturday when they play GateWay Community College at the Santos Soccer Complex in Mesa, AZ. The teams are on the pitch starting at 6 p.m.

- 30 -