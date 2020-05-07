Basha HS standout jumper Ivie signs with Aztecs

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program brought in more strength for its jumps group.

The Aztecs signed Connor Ivie from Basha High School in Chandler, AZ.

Ivie set a new personal-record in the long jump this season as he reached 22-feet, 5-inches.

Ivie currently has a personal-best in the triple jump at 46-feet, 8.25-inches which he set in his junior year.

“Connor will be a great addition to our team. He is one of the top triple jumpers in the state and will add more depth to our strong triple jump roster,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Connor is a phenomenal kid and we are very lucky to have an athlete of his caliber. He will add strength that we need in the long jump and triple jump.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

