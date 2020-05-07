Basha HS standout jumper Ivie signs with Aztecs

Posted May 7, 2020, 5:43 pm
The Pima Community College track & field program brought in more strength for its jumps group.
The Aztecs signed Connor Ivie from Basha High School in Chandler, AZ.
Ivie set a new personal-record in the long jump this season as he reached 22-feet, 5-inches.
Ivie currently has a personal-best in the triple jump at 46-feet, 8.25-inches which he set in his junior year.
“Connor will be a great addition to our team. He is one of the top triple jumpers in the state and will add more depth to our strong triple jump roster,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Connor is a phenomenal kid and we are very lucky to have an athlete of his caliber. He will add strength that we need in the long jump and triple jump.”
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Connor Ivie (Jumper) – Basha HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?