 Ironwood Ridge HS mid-distance runner Dylla joins Pima track
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Ironwood Ridge HS mid-distance runner Dylla joins Pima track

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field team added a mix of speed and distance as it signed Avery Dylla (Ironwood Ridge HS).

Dylla set a personal-record in the 1600 meter race of 4 minutes, 37.80 seconds in his senior year. His PR in the 3200 meters is 10:10.71 set in his junior season.

“Avery is a speedy mid-distance runner,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “He has been training even though the season was canceled and ran a 1:58 800 meter time trial a few weeks back.”

Dylla’s previous personal-best in the 800 meter was 2:01.48 which he set as a senior.

Dylla’s brother Collin, also competed for the Aztecs and was the 2018 NJCAA Indoor National Champion in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:30.18.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

  • Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
  • Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

  1. Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  2. Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  3. Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS
  4. Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS 
  5. Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  6. Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
  7. Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo courtesy of Avery Dylla

Mid-distance runner Avery Dylla (Ironwood Ridge HS) signed with the Aztecs track & field team. He set PRs in the 800 meter (1:58), 1600 meters (4:37.80) and 3200 meters (10:10.71). His brother Collin, also compete for the Aztecs and was the 2018 NJCAA Indoor National Champion in the 1,000 meters.

Categories

breaking, sports, college

Read more about

avery dylla, aztecs, chad harrison, pcc, track and field

More by Raymond Suarez