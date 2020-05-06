Ironwood Ridge HS mid-distance runner Dylla joins Pima track

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field team added a mix of speed and distance as it signed Avery Dylla (Ironwood Ridge HS).

Dylla set a personal-record in the 1600 meter race of 4 minutes, 37.80 seconds in his senior year. His PR in the 3200 meters is 10:10.71 set in his junior season.

“Avery is a speedy mid-distance runner,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “He has been training even though the season was canceled and ran a 1:58 800 meter time trial a few weeks back.”

Dylla’s previous personal-best in the 800 meter was 2:01.48 which he set as a senior.

Dylla’s brother Collin, also competed for the Aztecs and was the 2018 NJCAA Indoor National Champion in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:30.18.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Avery Dylla (Mid-Dance) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Nate Milton (XC/Distance) – Flagstaff HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS Alyssa Parton (Sprinter) – Sabino HS Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

