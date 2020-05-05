Former Pima basketball player Long signs to Arizona Christian University

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Former Pima Community College women’s basketball player RyLeigh Long signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at the four-year university level.

Long, a guard from Moreno Valley, CA, signed to play at Arizona Christian University, an NAIA school in Glendale, Ariz. The Firestorm play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

“Being from California and playing in Arizona my first two years (at Pima), really made me want to stay in Arizona for the last two because I’ve really grown to love it,” Long said. “I love the coach (Rusty Rogers) and what he was about. ACU was like a second chance for me and I am extremely grateful.”

Long played in all 68 games in her Pima career. She made 29 starts as a sophomore as she averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She also helped lead the Aztecs to a fifth place finish at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

