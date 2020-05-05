 Pima track signs Sabino HS breakout sprinter Parton
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field team signed Alyssa Parton (Sabino HS) as part of its 2020 recruiting class.

Parton was on her way to a huge season as she set three personal-records before the 2020 season was canceled.

Parton set personal-bests in the 100 meters with a time of 13.52 seconds, the 200 meters at 26.83 and the 400 meter race with a PR of 59.97.

She has a PR of 2:55.06 in the 800 meter race set in 2017.

“We are happy to have Alyssa. She was about to have a great senior year,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Alyssa will be helping us out in the short sprints (100, 200 and 400 meters).”

Parton was coached by former Aztecs sprinter Diona “Dede” Johnson (2013-2015).

- 30 -
Photo courtesy of Alyssa Parton

Sabino High School sprinter Alyssa Parton signed her letter of intent with the Aztecs track & field team. She was on the verge of a breakout year as a senior as she set PRs in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races.

