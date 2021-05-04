Pima women's basketball standouts Sierra Mich'l & Fama Thiam named NJCAA All-Americans

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Pima Community College women’s basketball players Sierra Mich’l and Fama Thiam (Highland HS) capped off their careers with huge national honors on Tuesday announced by the NJCAA.

Sophomores Mich’l and Thiam were selected NJCAA Division II All-Americans. They became the 16th and 17th women’s basketball players to be named All-Americans in program history

Mich’l, a forward, was named first team NJCAA All-American. She played and started in all 10 games averaging 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 blocks. She shot 38.1 percent from the field and 80.3 percent from the free throw line. Mich’l signed her letter of intent to play at Northern Arizona University starting in the fall.

Player’s Quote: “Being an All-American has been a goal of mine since I came to Pima. I definitely didn’t expect to be an All-American at all especially with our shortened season, let alone a first team All-American; so I was ecstatic when I found out,” Mich’l said. “It’s truly an honor and I’m happy to be able to leave Pima on such a high note as an All-American and with a top 10 finish at Nationals.”

Thiam, a guard, was selected second team NJCAA All-American. She played and started all 10 games this season averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Thiam signed her letter of intent to play at New Mexico State University.

Player’s Quote: “I’m beyond grateful and honored to be chosen to be a part of something so special,” Thiam said. “I’m extremely thankful to my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play JUCO and to be part of such an incredible team. I’m happy to say this is only the beginning for me.”

Mich’l and Thiam were both named first team All-ACCAC and All-Region I, Division II. The Aztecs won the NJCAA Southwest District Championship and took eighth place at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. They went 5-5 on the year.

Coach’s Quote: “Incredibly proud of and happy for Sierra and Fama. Given the abbreviated season we had, I was worried that they wouldn’t get the recognition that they deserved,” Holthaus said. “However, making it to Nationals obviously helped in getting them the necessary exposure. Now their names hang in the gym with all the other Pima Women’s Basketball Legends.”

In 14 seasons at the helm, Holthaus has produced an NJCAA All-Americans in 12 of those seasons. This is the fifth straight year the Aztecs have an NJCAA All-American.

Mich’l and Thiam join Jessie Ingraham (2008), Tia Morrison (2009, 2010), Abyee Maracigan (2009, 2010), Deanna Daniels (2011), A’jha Edwards (2013), Raja Moreno-Ross (2014), Sydni Stallworth (2016, 2017), Jacqulynn Nakai (2018, 2019), Shauna Bribiescas (2019) and Hallie Lawson (2020).

Latrina Bennett was the first Aztecs women’s basketball NJCAA All-American in 1994.

- 30 -