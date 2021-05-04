 6 Pima baseball players named All-ACCAC/All-Region
Sponsored by

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com!
Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.
SIGN UP NOW »

Sports

6 Pima baseball players named All-ACCAC/All-Region

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College baseball team was well represented in the All-ACCAC Conference/All-Region teams.

Freshman Bradon Zastrow was named second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a pitcher. He threw 57.2 innings with a 6-2 record in 11 total appearances; 10 as a starter. He pitched four complete games and finished with a 4.21 ERA with 62 strikeouts.

Sophomore Bailey Seeger was selected second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a catcher. He played in 36 games and had 157 putouts. He committed just one error and had a fielding percentage of .994. He batted .306 with four homeruns and 20 RBIs.

Freshman Jose Enriquez earned second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as an infielder. He led the Aztecs with 225 putouts in 43 games and finished with a fielding percentage of .983. He batted .329 with four homers and 39 RBIs. He had 14 doubles, 22 runs scored and 21 walks in 140 at-bats.

Freshman Parker Schmidt was named second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as an outfielder. The lead-off hitter batted .381 with 53 hits in 139 at-bats in 43 games. He had four home runs, 36 RBIs, 51 runs scored, seven doubles, four triples, 26 walks and nine stolen bases. He had a fielding percentage of .917.

Sophomore JJ Rollon (Skyline HS) was selected first team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a utility player. In 29 games, he batted .427 with 32 hits in 75 at-bats. He finished with 21 runs scored, five doubles, three homers, 23 RBIs, 15 walks and four steals.

Freshman second-baseman Alex Kelch (Tucson Magnet HS) earned second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a utility player. He finished with a fielding percentage of .933 with 78 putouts. He had a .342 batting average in 47 games with 52 hits in 152 at-bats to go along with 12 doubles, three triples, 29 RBIs, 28 walks and 15 stolen bases.

The No. 2-seeded Aztecs will play on Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 3 Arizona Western College/No. 5 Yavapai College in NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament action. All games of the double-elimination tournament will be at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Sponsorships available
Support TucsonSentinel.com & let thousands of daily readers know
your business cares about creating a HEALTHIER, MORE INFORMED Tucson

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photos by Stephanie Van Latum

The Aztecs produced six players who were named to the All-ACCAC conference/All-Region teams. Bradon Zastrow (2nd Team, P), Bailey Seeger (2nd Team, C), Jose Enriquez (2nd Team, INF), Parker Schmidt (2nd Team, OF), JJ Rollon (1st Team, UTL) and Alex Kelch (2nd Team, UTL).

LHP Bradon Zastrow - 2nd Team

C Bailey Seeger - 2nd Team

INF Jose Enriquez - 2nd Team

OF Parker Schmidt - 2nd Team

OF JJ Rollon - 1st Team (Utility)

INF Alex Kelch - 2nd Team (Utility)

Categories

breaking, sports, baseball, college

Read more about

alex kelch, aztecs, bailey seeger, bradon zastrow, jj rollon, jose enriquez, parker schmidt, pcc

Related stories

More by Raymond Suarez