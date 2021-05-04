6 Pima baseball players named All-ACCAC/All-Region

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College baseball team was well represented in the All-ACCAC Conference/All-Region teams.

Freshman Bradon Zastrow was named second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a pitcher. He threw 57.2 innings with a 6-2 record in 11 total appearances; 10 as a starter. He pitched four complete games and finished with a 4.21 ERA with 62 strikeouts.

Sophomore Bailey Seeger was selected second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a catcher. He played in 36 games and had 157 putouts. He committed just one error and had a fielding percentage of .994. He batted .306 with four homeruns and 20 RBIs.

Freshman Jose Enriquez earned second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as an infielder. He led the Aztecs with 225 putouts in 43 games and finished with a fielding percentage of .983. He batted .329 with four homers and 39 RBIs. He had 14 doubles, 22 runs scored and 21 walks in 140 at-bats.

Freshman Parker Schmidt was named second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as an outfielder. The lead-off hitter batted .381 with 53 hits in 139 at-bats in 43 games. He had four home runs, 36 RBIs, 51 runs scored, seven doubles, four triples, 26 walks and nine stolen bases. He had a fielding percentage of .917.

Sophomore JJ Rollon (Skyline HS) was selected first team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a utility player. In 29 games, he batted .427 with 32 hits in 75 at-bats. He finished with 21 runs scored, five doubles, three homers, 23 RBIs, 15 walks and four steals.

Freshman second-baseman Alex Kelch (Tucson Magnet HS) earned second team All-ACCAC/All-Region as a utility player. He finished with a fielding percentage of .933 with 78 putouts. He had a .342 batting average in 47 games with 52 hits in 152 at-bats to go along with 12 doubles, three triples, 29 RBIs, 28 walks and 15 stolen bases.

The No. 2-seeded Aztecs will play on Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 3 Arizona Western College/No. 5 Yavapai College in NJCAA Region I, Division I Tournament action. All games of the double-elimination tournament will be at the West Campus Aztec Baseball Field part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

- 30 -