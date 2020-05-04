 Flagstaff runner Milton signs with Pima
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field program added to two of its programs for the 2020-21 season.

Nate Milton (Flagstaff HS), a cross country and distance runner, signed with the Aztecs.

Milton set four new personal-records in his senior year. During the cross country season, he set new times in the 5,000 meter race (3.1 miles) at 16 minutes, 01.0 seconds and in the 3-mile race at 16:16.7.

In the track & field season, Milton set two more personal-bests. He finished the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:31.74. He earned a new PR in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:01.59.

“Nate Milton is coming from Flagstaff HS; one of the most decorated cross country and track programs in the state,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “He is going to be a huge player for us in the championships.”

- 30 -
courtesy of Nate Milton

Nate Milton (Flagstaff HS), a cross country and distance runner, signed to compete for the Aztecs track & field program. Milton set four personal-records in his senior year: 1600 meters (4:31.74), 3200 meters (10:01.59); 3-mile race (16:16.7) and 5,000 meters (16:01.0).

