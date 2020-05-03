Pima basketball's Robinson signs to Humboldt State University

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Pima Community College men’s basketball player Jordan Robinson (Tucson Magnet HS) signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Humboldt State University.

Robinson, a guard, will play at Humboldt State, which is affiliated with NCAA Division II and a member school of the California Collegiate Athletic Association. It is located in Arcata, CA. The Lumberjacks play in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

“I chose Humboldt State University because I felt like the program can help me develop as a basketball player and as a man,” Robinson said. “I felt welcomed when the coach talked to me and my mom to personally get to know us.”

Robinson played and started in all 32 games this season averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals. He shot 41.8 percent from the field and was 79.9 percent from the free throw line as the Aztecs went 19-13 this season.

“My experience at Pima is indescribable; it’s a bond that is unbreakable from my teammates to my coaches,” Robinson said. “They had my back the whole three years I was there and I had theirs. They helped me mature and helped me to become a better basketball player.”

As a freshman Robinson played in 31 games and made 24 starts in the backcourt. He helped the Aztecs to a 29-7 record and earn seventh place at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. He averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 84.8 percent from the foul line.

