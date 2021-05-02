Kim's hat trick leads Pima men's soccer over Scottsdale

Posted May 2, 2021, 10:43 am
The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (7-1) got back on track on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Soccer Field against Scottsdale Community College (3-5).
The No. 2-ranked Aztecs defeated the Artichokes 6-1 as sophomore Seungeon Kim scored a hat trick with goals in the 2nd, 17th and 36th minutes. The Aztecs took a 3-1 lead at halftime.
Sophomore Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) assisted in Kim’s first goal and scored a goal of his own in the 76th minute to make it 5-1.
Sophomore Manuel Quiroz (Sunnyside HS) finished with two assists; he set up Manzo’s goal and also sophomore Kevin Tchoffo’s goal in the 90th minute.
Freshman Brian Vu (Rincon HS) netted his goal in the 73rd minute to make it 4-1. Sophomore Hyeonsang Jang had the assist.
Sophomore Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) finished the game with five saves.
The Aztecs will host No. 6 ranked Yavapai College at the West Campus Aztec Soccer Field part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Pima goals: Seungeon Kim (Francisco Manzo) 2nd minute; Kim 17th minute; Kim (Minho Cha) 36th minute; Brian Vu (Hyeonsang Jang) 73rd minute; Manzo (Manuel Quiroz) 76th minute; Kevin Tchoffo (Quiroz) 90th minute.
