Kim's hat trick leads Pima men's soccer over Scottsdale

Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you.

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (7-1) got back on track on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Soccer Field against Scottsdale Community College (3-5).

The No. 2-ranked Aztecs defeated the Artichokes 6-1 as sophomore Seungeon Kim scored a hat trick with goals in the 2nd, 17th and 36th minutes. The Aztecs took a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Sophomore Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) assisted in Kim’s first goal and scored a goal of his own in the 76th minute to make it 5-1.

Sophomore Manuel Quiroz (Sunnyside HS) finished with two assists; he set up Manzo’s goal and also sophomore Kevin Tchoffo’s goal in the 90th minute.

Freshman Brian Vu (Rincon HS) netted his goal in the 73rd minute to make it 4-1. Sophomore Hyeonsang Jang had the assist.

Sophomore Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) finished the game with five saves.

The Aztecs will host No. 6 ranked Yavapai College at the West Campus Aztec Soccer Field part of the Chapman Auto Sports Complex on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Pima goals: Seungeon Kim (Francisco Manzo) 2nd minute; Kim 17th minute; Kim (Minho Cha) 36th minute; Brian Vu (Hyeonsang Jang) 73rd minute; Manzo (Manuel Quiroz) 76th minute; Kevin Tchoffo (Quiroz) 90th minute.

- 30 -