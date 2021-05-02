 Pima men's golfers Wierman & Rivas earn All-Region status at Region I Championships
Sports

Pima men's golfers Wierman & Rivas earn All-Region status at Region I Championships

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s golf team closed out play at the NJCAA Region I Championships on Sunday at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort.

Sophomore Connor Wierman (Ironwood Ridge HS) and freshman Andrew Rivas (Canyon del Oro HS) were named All-Region as they finished in the top 8 in the individual standings.

Wierman took third place with a four-day total of 296 (74-73-73-76) on the par 70 course. He finished 4-strokes behind for second place and 13-strokes behind the region champion.

Rivas tied for seventh place in the final standings after he shot a four-day score of 322 (83-77-79-83)

Wierman secured a spot to play at the NJCAA Division I National Championships from May 10-13 at The Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas.

- 30 -
Photo courtesy of Marcus Smith

Sophomore Connor Wierman (Ironwood Ridge HS) (left) and freshman Andrew Rivas (Canyon del Oro HS) (right) were named All-Region I, Division I after Wierman took third place and Rivas tied for seventh in the final individual standings at the NJCAA Region I Championships.

