Pima track & field signs Chandler HS sprinter McCoy

The Pima Community College track & field program added depth to its sprints as it signed Tajene McCoy from Chandler High School.

McCoy set personal-records in the 150 and 300 meters this season. She finished the 150 meter race with a time of 19.88 seconds. In the 300 meter race, she was timed at 44.96 seconds.

“She is a superstar sprinter that we are very happy to have,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Tajene will add depth to our women’s Sprint crew. We are very lucky to have her as part of our family. She’s a great addition to our team.”

McCoy set a PR in the 100 meters as a junior with a time of 12.58 seconds. Her personal-best in the 400 meters is 59.31.

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

