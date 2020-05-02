Pima track & field signs Chandler HS sprinter McCoy

Posted May 2, 2020, 3:56 pm
The Pima Community College track & field program added depth to its sprints as it signed Tajene McCoy from Chandler High School.
McCoy set personal-records in the 150 and 300 meters this season. She finished the 150 meter race with a time of 19.88 seconds. In the 300 meter race, she was timed at 44.96 seconds.
“She is a superstar sprinter that we are very happy to have,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Tajene will add depth to our women’s Sprint crew. We are very lucky to have her as part of our family. She’s a great addition to our team.”
McCoy set a PR in the 100 meters as a junior with a time of 12.58 seconds. Her personal-best in the 400 meters is 59.31.
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Delando Day (Jumper) – Buckeye Union HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Tajene McCoy (Sprinter) – Chandler HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?