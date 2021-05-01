Love of game & coach Pierce keeps players coming back to FC Tucson

FC Tucson will be fielding a women’s team this year after their league, the Women’s Premier Soccer League, suspended play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The team ended their 2019 season to a 6-1-1 record and many of those faces are set for a return this year. There are all sorts of reasons to play for a team like FC Tucson: college players need some more game time over the summer to keep their skills up, high school players want another team on their resume, older players just love the game and want to keep playing. In FC Tucson’s case, there is also one more factor that keeps players coming back year after year.

“I love playing for Kelly. A lot of the girls come back to play specifically for Kelly,” said Maury Urcadez, a longtime player for the team and a former standout at Pima College. “She has a lot of respect in Southern Arizona.”

The Kelly she refers to is Kelly Pierce, who divides her duties between coaching FC Tucson and winning state championships as the coach at Salpointe Catholic High School. Pierce just coached the Lancers to a state championship, her third in four years with the team. Add that to the two she won as a player there and all but two of Salpointe’s state championships had her name attached to them.

“I have played with Kelly on the FC Tucson team before. I know how strong her work ethic is as a player, and I think she brings that on as a coach,” Urcadez said. “Everything that she makes us do is something that she could do herself. I think that brings her a whole other level of respect. She understands the sport and what she demands of her players.”

“That’s flattering, obviously,” said Kelly of the praise from players like Urcadez. “I appreciate that. I have a lot of respect for all of these women. I was their teammate and established relationships with them and coached with some of them...they know that I’ve been in the same situation as them.”

“They are out there because of me. I’m honored and humbled by that,” she added.

Pearce played for FC Tucson since back when it was known as TSA FC. She was already earning the respect of her colleagues, being named captain from the 2013 season and holding on to that until three years ago when she traded her boots for a whistle and became coach.

The team is holding tryouts on May 16 (interested women can register at fctucson.com/fctwomentrials), but there are some women from past FC Tucson seasons that are expected to play this year. In addition to longtime forward Urcadez, twin sisters and former Wildcats Laura and Priscilla Pimienta, UTEP standout Bri Barreiro, former Mexican national team player Luz Duarte, as well as former Arizona defender Jessica Nelson.

There are still questions about what NCAA players can play this year (including Arizona players) given how COVID moved their seasons to the Spring and so many things have been upended.

“So much is up in the air right now,” Pierce said of the roster.

The other unknown is what sort of teams will FC Tucson be playing. FC Tucson and SC Del Sol, their main rival from Phoenix, have been moved back and forth from season to season. One year, they will be playing teams from Southern California, the next, it’s teams from the mountain states. This year, they will be playing teams from the Desert Conference, most of which are new teams. The conference features two teams from Las Vegas (longtime amateur side Legends is fielding a women’s team this year, plus a new team called Atomic City FC has joined up), a team from El Paso (confusingly called Surf) plus a second team from Phoenix, FC Arizona, who ended their debut season in 2019 winless.

“We are looking forward to the competition. Every game with Del Sol is a battle,” she said of the upcoming schedule. “I don’t know much about the other teams. We don’t have time to scout or look at the roster. It’s just crunch time. I know that whoever we put on the field will be ready to play.”

Pierce’s Salpointe team regularly wears shirts emblazoned with the word “Equality,” so a recent development for FC Tucson has special significance for her. The team will be playing for the first time since the FC Tucson organization appointed Amanda Powers as club president.

“I think it’s great having another strong successful woman,” she said. “It’s good for the girls to see that as well. It’s been great for us. The support and promotion has been good as well. I’m hopeful that she can get numbers in the seats.”

“I see a lot of positive things coming out of it. She has really high hopes for us. It’s been encouraging for us. To have someone supporting you and in your corner is a good thing,” she added. “It’s one more step in the right direction.”

The team has its home opener on June 6 at Kino North Stadium against El Paso Surf.

