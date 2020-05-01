Buckeye Union HS high jumper Day signs with Pima track & field

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program signed its fifth high jumper that can clear 6-feet.

Delando Day from Buckeye Union High School, signed his letter of intent with the Aztecs.

He is a first-year high jumper and in three meets this year, Day cleared 6-feet, 4-inches for his personal-record. He also has a PR in the 200 meter race with a time of 25.41 seconds.

“Delando has a bright future ahead of him and we really look forward to see what he’s able to do with a full season of high jumping experience,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said.

- 30 -