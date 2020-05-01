 Pima & Sunnyside RHP Castillo signs to New Mexico Highlands University
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College baseball pitcher Angel Castillo (Sunnyside HS) will move on in his academic and athletic careers at the four-year university level.

Castillo, a right-handed pitcher, signed his letter of intent to New Mexico Highlands University, an NCAA Division II school in Las Vegas, NM. The Cowboys are part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

“I chose NMHU because it is a great opportunity for me to get out of Tucson and go make a positive impact on a program not only on the field but off the field as well,” Castillo said.

Castillo appeared in nine games this season going 4-2 with a 1.47 ERA in 18.1 innings pitched. He gave up three earned runs and had 15 strikeouts and six walks. He also had a save to his credit. As a freshman in 2019, Castillo went 1-0 with a 6.45 ERA in 12 appearances. He pitched 22.1 innings and had 19 strikeouts.

Headshot by Danielle Main. Action photo by Ben Carbajal

Aztecs baseball sophomore Angel Castillo (Sunnyside HS) signed his letter of intent to play at New Mexico Highlands University, an NCAA Division II school in Las Vegas, NM. Castillo went 4-2 with a 1.47 ERA this season.

