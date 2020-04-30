Former Pima women's soccer player named 2nd team All-GAC Conference

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Former Pima Community College women’s soccer player Kylee Martin (Sahuaro HS) received accolades in her first year at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Martin, a midfielder for the Bulldogs, was named second team All-Great American Conference back in November.

Martin played and started in all 21 games and finished with two assists. She helped the Bulldogs win the GAC Conference title and earn a 13-5-3 overall record and a 8-1-3 record in conference play.

She played for the Aztecs women’s soccer team in 2017 and 2018 as a defender. The Aztecs appeared in the NJCAA Region I, Division I playoffs in both of her years. She was named first team All-ACCAC/Region I as she played and started in all 21 games in her sophomore year. She played 19 games (18 starts) her freshman year.

