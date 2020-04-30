 Former Pima women's soccer player named 2nd team All-GAC Conference
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Former Pima Community College women’s soccer player Kylee Martin (Sahuaro HS) received accolades in her first year at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Martin, a midfielder for the Bulldogs, was named second team All-Great American Conference back in November. 

Martin played and started in all 21 games and finished with two assists. She helped the Bulldogs win the GAC Conference title and earn a 13-5-3 overall record and a 8-1-3 record in conference play.

She played for the Aztecs women’s soccer team in 2017 and 2018 as a defender. The Aztecs appeared in the NJCAA Region I, Division I playoffs in both of her years. She was named first team All-ACCAC/Region I as she played and started in all 21 games in her sophomore year. She played 19 games (18 starts) her freshman year.

Photo by Ben Carbajal/2018

Former Aztecs women's soccer player Kylee Martin (Sahuaro HS) was named second team All-Great American Conference for the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Bulldogs back in November. She was first team All-ACCAC/Region I for the Aztecs in 2018.

