Pima volleyball's Bergen Campbell become 4th to be named NJCAA All-American

Pima Community College volleyball player Bergen Campbell received a great honor from the national level on Wednesday for her play during the 2020-21 season.

Campbell, a sophomore outside hitter, was named second team NJCAA Division II All-American. She is the fourth Pima volleyball player in program history to be named All-American and the first since Kaysee Pilgrim in 2014.

Player Quote: “This is such an honor to receive these post season awards; however I would like to give credit to my teammates and my coaching staff,” Campbell said. “I would like to thank Dan (Bithell) for his support through my growth as a volleyball player and person.

“These awards are great, but being able to win the district tournament and play in the national tournament with my teammates, is a much greater experience. It was the first time Pima has won the district tournament and I am just proud to be a part of it.

Winning these awards topped off my career at Pima. I’m excited to see what volleyball has for me in the future.”

Campbell helped lead the Aztecs to the program’s first NJCAA Division II National Tournament appearance. The Aztecs advanced after winning the NJCAA Division II South Central District Tournament.

Campbell was named first team All-ACCAC conference. She played in 12 matches and 46 sets. She led the Aztecs with 128 kills (2.78 per set), 416 total attempts and 135.0 points. She was second on the team with 122 digs (2.65 per set). She also had four aces.

Coach’s Quote: “Bergen has been one of the most determined people that I have ever had the pleasure of coaching,” Pima volleyball coach Dan Bithell said. “I am not sure that she knows what ‘no’ or ‘can’t’ means. In the short time that Bergen has been here, she has impacted our program in such a positive way. I couldn’t be more happy for or proud of her.”

Campbell currently has five offers from four-year institutions but is undecided on where she will attend.

