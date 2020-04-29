Pima All-American Lawson signs to play basketball at Adams State University

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Pima Community College women’s basketball player Hallie Lawson (Campo Verde HS) has made her decision on where to continue her collegiate career.

Lawson, a sophomore forward, signed her letter of intent to play at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school in Alamosa, CO. The Grizzlies play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

She was the 15th Aztecs women’s basketball player to be named NJCAA All-American on Apr. 7. She was selected the ACCAC Division II Player of the Year, first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. Lawson played and started in all 31 games for the Aztecs as she led the team in average minutes (28.7), points (13.5) and rebounds (7.0).

“My reasoning for choosing Adams State was because right from the start of the recruiting process Coach (Jaime) Green made me feel as if I was a part of the family,” Lawson said. “Not being able to visit campuses and meet the coaches/players in person made my decision more difficult. Adams State did everything they could to make me feel welcome, as if I was there on campus.

“Being able to find a school like ASU that would push me to my full potential and challenge me to be the best was important to me. I am excited to continue both my academic and athletic careers at Adams State University.”

As a freshman, Lawson earned NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors (4.0 GPA) while also competing for the women’s golf team. She was a participant in the NJCAA National Championships.

