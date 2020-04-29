Pima's NJCAA nat'l champs Cardenas & Suazo sign to Colorado State University-Pueblo

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Pima Community College men’s soccer players Martin Cardenas (Sabino HS) and Daniel Suazo (Tucson Magnet HS) signed their letters of intent to continue their education and collegiate careers at the four-year university level.

Cardenas and Suazo, both starting defenders on the 2018 NJCAA Division I National Championship team, will play at Colorado State University-Pueblo, an NCAA Division II school in Pueblo, CO. The Thunderwolves are part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Cardenas was named the NJCAA Region I, Division I Finals Game’s Most Valuable Player when they beat Chandler-Gilbert Community College 1-0 in 2018.

“Pima has given me memories I will not forget and I am beyond thankful for that,” Cardenas said. “I’m excited to be committing to Colorado State University Pueblo to continue my academics and to see what’s next in my soccer career.”

The Aztecs went 15-4-2 in 2019 and 26-2 in 2018 (combined 41-6-2) in Cardenas’ two years with the Aztecs. The defense gave up less than a goal per game in both seasons. The Aztecs surrendered 17 goals total in 2018 (0.59 average) and 16 goals in 2019 (0.73 average). Cardenas scored four goals in his Pima career.

Suazo played in 27 games and made 21 starts that season in 2018.

In 2017 as a freshman, he helped the Aztecs earn third place at the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. That season he played in 23 games; making 15 starts. The Aztecs had a combined overall record of 45-7-3 with Suazo on the team.

“Pima was amazing. I love every second of it,” Suazo said. “All of the adversity helped me grow as a player and a person. I hope anyone that has a chance to join Pima takes full advantage of the opportunity.

“CSU (Pueblo) has the right balance of academics and soccer level I was looking for,” Suazo said. “When you add the new coach (Oliver Twelvetrees) with vast experience and hunger for success, it was easy to make the choice.”

- 30 -