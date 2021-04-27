Pima women's golfer Victoria Peña named All-ACCAC and All-Region

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The Pima Community College women’s golf team closed out the regular season on Tuesday at the Paradise Valley Invitational held at the Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix.

Freshman Victoria Peña (Tucson Magnet HS) earned her fourth medal in six tournaments as she shot a season-best 80 in Monday’s round and close out with a two-day score of 169 (80-89). She finished in fifth place in the final individual standings; which was also a season-best placement. This was the third straight tournament Peña had set a new season-best round.

Peña earned first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region honors.

Peña will compete in the NJCAA National Championship on May 10-13 at the Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.

- 30 -