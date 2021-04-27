Pima baseball's Huggins & Estrella sweep ACCAC Division I Player/Pitcher of the Week honors

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Pima Community College baseball players Terrell Huggins (Cienega HS) and Noah Estrella (Flowing Wells HS) were big contributors as the Aztecs went 4-0 for the week of April 19-25.

Huggins, a sophomore outfielder, was named ACCAC Division I Player of the Week. He hit .455 (5 for 11) with six RBIs, five runs scored, two home runs, two walks, a double and a stolen base.

Huggins is hitting .364 and leads the Aztecs with seven homers and 43 RBIs. He is tied for the team’s lead with four triples. Huggins has 48 hits in 132 at-bats with 13 walks and eight stolen bases in 41 games played.

Estrella, a sophomore right-handed pitcher, was named ACCAC Division I Pitcher of the Week. He threw a complete-game shutout in Pima’s 10-0 win last Saturday against Cochise College. He pitched seven innings, giving up four hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Estrella has nine starts on the season and a 5-1 record with a 6.00 ERA. He has pitched 42 innings, given up 28 earned runs with 38 strikeouts.

The Aztecs are hosting their final regular season home doubleheader today against Arizona Western College. They close out the regular season on Saturday at South Mountain Community College.

