Pima volleyball's Romine signs with Az Christian to play beach volleyball

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Pima Community College volleyball player Jade Romine (Canyon del Oro HS) signed a letter of intent and will transition to the sand.

Romine, an outside hitter, will continue her education and collegiate career at Arizona Christian University, an NAIA school in Phoenix. The Firestorm play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

“I’ve been playing indoor volleyball for about eight years and I absolutely love it but I’m looking forward to trying something new,” Romine said. “Beach requires better individual defense and a balanced offense, I feel like the best way to learn is to get out and play.

“ACU has the degree I am going after and I’ve been told it’s a great school because the teachers and staff really care about the students.”

Romine is the first Aztecs volleyball player to make the transition from gym to beach volleyball at a four-year institution after Pima.

Romine helped the Aztecs earn back-to-back runner-up finishes at the NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament. She played in 57 matches and 196 sets for the Aztecs. She finished with 16 double-doubles in kills and digs scoring 548.5 career points with 476 kills, 588 digs and 51 aces.

- 30 -