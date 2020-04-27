Pima track & field signs runner Andrews

Posted Apr 27, 2020, 12:18 pm
The Pima Community College track & field program is bringing in Corteaja Andrews as part of its 2020 recruiting class.
Andrews, from Betty H. Fairfax High School in Laveen, Ariz., set new personal-records in 2019 in the 200 meters with a time of 26.77 seconds and the 400 meters at 58.91.
She produced a solid year in 2018 when she set PRs in eight events: 100 meters (13.36), 800 meters (3:11.74), 100 meter hurdles (20.38), shot put (20-feet, 0.5-inches), javelin (60-4.5), high jump (4-6), long jump (13-4.75) and the heptathlon (2503 points).
“Corteaja is a phenomenal athlete who will add depth in our 400 meters as well as assist with our 800 meter strength,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “We are very lucky to have an athlete of this caliber.”
2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits
Men
- Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
- Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
- Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
- Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
- Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
- Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS
Women
- Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
- Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
- Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS
- Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
- Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
Comments
There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.