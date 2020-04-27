Pima track & field signs runner Andrews

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program is bringing in Corteaja Andrews as part of its 2020 recruiting class.

Andrews, from Betty H. Fairfax High School in Laveen, Ariz., set new personal-records in 2019 in the 200 meters with a time of 26.77 seconds and the 400 meters at 58.91.

She produced a solid year in 2018 when she set PRs in eight events: 100 meters (13.36), 800 meters (3:11.74), 100 meter hurdles (20.38), shot put (20-feet, 0.5-inches), javelin (60-4.5), high jump (4-6), long jump (13-4.75) and the heptathlon (2503 points).

“Corteaja is a phenomenal athlete who will add depth in our 400 meters as well as assist with our 800 meter strength,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “We are very lucky to have an athlete of this caliber.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Corteaja Andrews (Sprints, Athlete) – Betty H. Fairfax HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

