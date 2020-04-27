Burbank (Chinle HS) and Johnson (Bella Vista Prep) join Aztecs men's basketball

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team added to its 2020 recruiting class.

Cooper Burbank, a 6-3 guard from Chinle High School, signed with the Aztecs. Burbank and his fellow Wildcat teammates were featured on the Netflix miniseries “Basketball or Nothing,” in 2019.

Burbank, a four-year starter for the Wildcats, is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,207 points. He played in 30 games as a senior and averaged 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals.

Coach’s Quote: “He’s coming in with a chip on his shoulder and all the guys I deal with and coach who have a chip on their shoulder, they excel; they want to work hard. I’m excited to coach him,” Pima men’s basketball head coach Brian Peabody said. “He’s not afraid of competition and he’s been on the big stage. He plays fast and he can put the ball in the basket.”

Jalen Johnson is a 6-8 forward from Bella Vista Prep. He averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bears.

Coach’s quote: “He has a huge upside and the chance to develop into a really good player,” Pima men’s basketball head coach Brian Peabody said. “He plays above the rim and is a good shot blocker.”

2020 Aztecs Men’s Basketball 2020 Recruiting Class

Jordan Gainey, 6-4 Wing – (Salpointe Catholic HS)

Byron Brown, 6-6 Wing – (Sahuarita HS)

Khalid Whitaker, 5-10 Guard – (Flowing Wells HS)

Cooper Burbank, 6-3 Guard – (Chinle HS)

Luke Grawer, 6-0 Guard – (Pinnacle HS)

Jalen Johnson, 6-8 Forward – (Bella Vista Prep)

Pierce Sterling, 6-2 Guard – Notre Dame HS/Veritas Prep)

Chris Lee, 6-2 Guard – Ketchikan HS, Alaska)

