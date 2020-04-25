 Pima track & field brings in Ironwood Ridge HS sprinter and jumper Irwin
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field program added another strong recruit to its sprinters lineup.

The Aztecs signed Hannah Irwin from Ironwood Ridge High School.

Irwin set two personal-records during the short season. She finished the 100 meters with a time of 12.84 seconds and earned a PR in the long jump at 16-feet, 4-inches. Irwin fell short of a personal-record in the 200 meters finishing with a season-record of 27.11. Her PR for the event is 27.08 set in 2018.

“Hannah is a local prep star that has tons of upside,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “With her senior season being taken away because of COVID-19, she was bound to flourish this year with her phenomenal high school coaching. She will add strength in the sprints, the jumps and provide depth to our women’s team.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

  • Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS
  • Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS
  • Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS
  • Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS
  • Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS
  • Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

  • Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS
  • Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS
  • Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS
  • Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS
- 30 -
Photo courtesy of Hannah Irwin

Hannah Irwin (Ironwood Ridge HS), a sprinter and jumper, signed her letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs. She set personal-records during the short season in the 100 meters (12.84) and the long jump (16-feet, 4-inches).

