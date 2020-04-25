Pima track & field brings in Ironwood Ridge HS sprinter and jumper Irwin

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College track & field program added another strong recruit to its sprinters lineup.

The Aztecs signed Hannah Irwin from Ironwood Ridge High School.

Irwin set two personal-records during the short season. She finished the 100 meters with a time of 12.84 seconds and earned a PR in the long jump at 16-feet, 4-inches. Irwin fell short of a personal-record in the 200 meters finishing with a season-record of 27.11. Her PR for the event is 27.08 set in 2018.

“Hannah is a local prep star that has tons of upside,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “With her senior season being taken away because of COVID-19, she was bound to flourish this year with her phenomenal high school coaching. She will add strength in the sprints, the jumps and provide depth to our women’s team.”

2020 Pima Aztecs Track & Field recruits

Men

Octavius Thomas (Sprinter) – Tucson Magnet HS

Reece Gardner (Pole Vault, Athlete) – Marana HS

Chalen Lozano (Distance/Cross Country) – Marana HS

Cody Rennaker (Jumper) – Youngker HS

Zachary Maxwell (Thrower) – Show Low HS

Devin Willis (Jumper) – Snowflake HS

Women

Hannah Irwin (Sprinter/Jumper) – Ironwood Ridge HS

Dominique Acosta (Jumper) – Nogales HS

Fatmata Conteh (Sprinter) – Glendale HS

Lydia Pelletier-Butler (Heptathlon, Athlete) – Flagstaff HS

