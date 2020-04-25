 Out-of-state guards Lee & Sterling sign with Pima men's basketball
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball program added a pair of out-of-state guards to the 2020 recruiting class.

Chris Lee and Pierce Sterling signed their letters of intent to play for the Aztecs.

Lee, a 6-2 guard, was the all-time leading scorer at Ketchikan High School in Alaska scoring over 1900 points. He helped lead the Kings to the 4A State crown in his junior season. In his senior campaign, he averaged 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Coach’s quote: “He is an explosive and versatile guard,” Pima assistant coach H Hendrickson said. “He had Division II offers and chose to try out Pima.”

Sterling, a 6-2 guard, played a post-grad season at Veritas Prep. He played at Notre Dame High School in Indio, CA. He averaged 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his senior year with the Titans.

Coach’s quote: “He is left-handed and plays the right way,” Pima head coach Brian Peabody said. “He had numerous Division II offers and is coming to Pima to get exposure and possibly get a Division I ride.”

- 30 -
courtesy of Chris Lee and Pierce Sterling

Chris Lee and Pierce Sterling signed letters of intent to play for the Aztecs men's basketball team. Lee averaged 26.6 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior at Ketichikan High School in Alaska. Sterling played at Notre Dame Prep in California and averaged 10.9 points and 3.7 assists in his senior year.

