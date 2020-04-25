Out-of-state guards Lee & Sterling sign with Pima men's basketball

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball program added a pair of out-of-state guards to the 2020 recruiting class.

Chris Lee and Pierce Sterling signed their letters of intent to play for the Aztecs.

Lee, a 6-2 guard, was the all-time leading scorer at Ketchikan High School in Alaska scoring over 1900 points. He helped lead the Kings to the 4A State crown in his junior season. In his senior campaign, he averaged 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Coach’s quote: “He is an explosive and versatile guard,” Pima assistant coach H Hendrickson said. “He had Division II offers and chose to try out Pima.”

Sterling, a 6-2 guard, played a post-grad season at Veritas Prep. He played at Notre Dame High School in Indio, CA. He averaged 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his senior year with the Titans.

Coach’s quote: “He is left-handed and plays the right way,” Pima head coach Brian Peabody said. “He had numerous Division II offers and is coming to Pima to get exposure and possibly get a Division I ride.”

