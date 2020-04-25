Former Pima running back Hoffman signs with the Arizona Cardinals

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Former Pima Community College football player Sirgeo Hoffman signed a free agent NFL contract on Saturday.

Hoffman, a running back from Gresham, OR, signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

He played for the Aztecs in the 2015 and 2016 seasons where he totaled 609 yards on 159 carries in 17 career games with six touchdowns.

“He was a hard worker who never gave up on turning a dream into a goal into reality. He was a great AZTEC,” Pima interim Athletic Director and former Pima football coach Jim Monaco said.

Hoffman returned to his home state when he signed a letter of intent to Portland State University. He racked up 1,068 career yards (769 yards in 2019) and 10 touchdowns for the Vikings. He was named Academic All-Big Sky Conference in 2018.

“This means everything,” Hoffman said. “I have worked for so long and been through so much and to see it pay off and to have the opportunity to live out my dream and give back to my support system is a dream come true.”

