Former Pima football NJCAA All-American Cotton signs with LA Chargers

Former Pima Community College football player Jeff Cotton (Mountain View HS) will begin his professional career with an NFL squad.

Jeff Cotton, a wide receiver for the Aztecs and the University of Idaho, signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Cotton was named NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American (Offense), first team All-WSFL and first team All-Region in 2016. He played all nine games with 43 receptions, 837 yards and six touchdowns.

“A whole lot of hard work and dedication. I got everything out the mud and this is just another stepping stone,” Cotton said. “I can’t thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates who made this all possible. Now it’s time to turn it up.”

Cotton signed with the University of Idaho after his two years with the Aztecs. He received other offers from the University of Texas-El Paso, Southeast Missouri State, Kansas, Missouri Southern and Southeast Louisiana

“He is the hardest-working kid I have ever coached,” Pima Interim Athletic Director and former Pima Football Head Coach Jim Monaco said. “He is a wonderful young man and I hope he makes the team. It’s just fantastic. I’ve seen several kids get chances but this one makes me the happiest. He deserves everything. He didn’t get all the offers but he always took advantage of what he was given.”

