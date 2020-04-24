 Pima track & field adds Glendale HS sprinter/hurdler Conteh
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College track & field added strength to its sprints and hurdles core.

Fatmata Conteh, from Glendale High School, signed with the Pima program.

Conteh set a personal-record in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.53 seconds in 2019. She has a PR of 46.01 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles set in 2018.

As a junior, Conteh also produced personal-records in the 100 meter sprint with a time of 13.54 in the 200 meters at 28.04.

“Fatmata is one of the top three hurdlers in the state. We are happy to have her in our track family,” Pima interim head coach Chad Harrison said. “She will be able to do a multitude of events from the multi, hurdles and sprints. She will form a strong core of strength on our women’s side of the track.”

- 30 -
courtesy of Fatmata Conteh

Fatmata Conteh (Glendale HS) signed her letter of intent to join the Aztecs track & field program. Conteh, a sprinter and hurdler, set personal-records in the 100 meter (13.54), 200 meter (28.04) and the 100 meter hurdles (15.53) as a junior in 2019.

