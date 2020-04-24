 Point guards Whitaker & Grawer sign to Pima men's basketball
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball program added depth to its backcourt for the 2020-21 season.

Guards Khalid Whitaker (Flowing Wells HS) and Luke Grawer (Pinnacle HS) signed their letters of intent to play for Pima.

Whitaker, a 5-10 point guard, scored 505 points on the season in 21 games for the Caballeros. He scored 20 points or more in 17 games and averaged 24.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.1 steals.

Coach’s quote: “He can really score the ball and get down hill,” Pima men’s basketball head coach Brian Peabody said.

Grawer, a 6-0 point guard, moved from Arkansas and scored 137 points for the Pioneers this season. He played in 13 games where he averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals.

Coach’s quote: “He has crazy athleticism and can score the ball in a variety of ways,” Peabody said.

- 30 -
courtesy of Khalid Whitaker and Luke Grawer

