Tucson Magnet sprinter Thomas signs with Pima track

The Pima Community College track & field program added a local standout to its incoming sprints roster.

Octavius Thomas (Tucson Magnet HS) signed a letter of intent to compete for the Aztecs.

Thomas became a National Champion at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in July competing for the Tucson Elite Athletic Club. He was part of the 4x100 relay team along with Trayvion White Austin, Eric Fike ad Johnnie Blockburger with a time of 40.96 seconds.

In his career with the Badgers, Thomas set a personal-record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.67. His season-record in 2019 was 10.89. He has a PR in the 200 meters at 22.17.

“Octavius is a great addition to our track and field family. He will form the core of what will be a very dominant sprint group,” Pima interim track & field head coach Chad Harrison said. “Octavius is one of the top sprinters in the state of Arizona and currently the fastest sprinter that has been recruited to Pima in the last 12 years. We are very lucky to have him.”

Thomas also has a PR in the high jump at 6-feet, 2-inches; becoming the fourth Aztecs recruit to have a high jump PR at 6-0. His PR in the long jump is 22-4.

