Pima men's basketball signs Southern Arizona standouts Gainey & Brown

The Pima Community College men’s basketball program signed two playmakers to its 2020 recruiting class.

Jordan Gainey (Salpointe Catholic HS) and Byron Brown (Sahuarita HS) will play for the Aztecs starting in the 2020-21 season.

Gainey, a 6-4 wing, was part of Salpointe’s first state championship this season. He played in all 31 games and averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He is the son of Justin Gainey, the Associate Head Coach at Marquette and former University of Arizona men’s basketball assistant coach.

Coach’s quote: “He is young for his class so we can’t wait to see what he matures into,” Pima men’s basketball head coach Brian Peabody said. “His dad is a D1 coach and he plays the right way like a coach’s son.”

Brown is a 6-6 wing player who Peabody sees as having an impact and compares him to a former Pima men’s basketball standout. The Mustangs finished 11-12 on the season.

Coach’s quote: “Big time body and athlete. He loves to compete and reminds me of former Aztec All-American Daron (Keven) Biggs,” Peabody said. “The sky is the limit for this young man.”

